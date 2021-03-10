Postal voting facilities for patients, aged

People over the age of 80, those with disabilities, COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine can register themselves for postal voting in the Assembly elections.
The district has 28,834 differently abled voters and 46,818 electors above 80. Postal voting has been introduced in view of the difficulty in getting them to the polling stations and the possibility of the spread of COVID-19. Applications for the postal voting (Form 12D) will be delivered by the polling officials to their place of residence.
According to a press release, voters must provide their address and phone number with the application. Voters will be notified of the voting date by SMS, post or by the booth level officer.
Those eligible to cast postal vote must apply to the Returning Officer of their constituency.
Ensuring postal voting is the responsibility of a team consisting of a special polling officer, polling assistant, police officer and a videographer. They will reach the voters’ residences and hand over the postal ballot. Votes can be secretly recorded and the ballot handed over in an envelope. Those who are unable to vote due to visual impairment or other health problems can seek the help of an adult.
Those who have applied for postal vote will not be allowed to vote at the polling station.
