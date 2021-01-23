Postal honour for palm leaf manuscripts

The special Cover released by Department of Posts on ‘Palm leaf Manuscripts’ at Gururayur post office on Saturday.

Thrissur

23 January 2021 23:21 IST

Department of Posts releases special cover on the State’s palm leaf manuscripts

The Department of Posts, Kerala Postal Circle, released a special cover on ‘Palm leaf Manuscripts’ at Gururayur post office on Saturday.

Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary & Chairman, Postal Service Board, New Delphi, released the cover by handing it over to V. Rajarajan, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Postal Circle.

Postmaster General (Central Region) Mariamma Thomas and Director of Postal Services (Central Region) Archana Gopinath were present on the occasion, a press release issued here today said .

Kerala’s Palm leaf Manuscripts are treasures of immense wisdom and traditional knowledge on innumerable topics such as literature, science, medicine and mathematics, the speakers observed.

As a symbolic representation, a piece of palm leaf with the word ‘Taapal’ inscribed in vattezhuthu, granda and modern Malayalam scripts is affixed on the special cover.

The image used in the special cover is a mathematical palm leaf manuscript in vattezhuthu numerals.

The Department of Posts hopes that will be more research and studies to unravel the traditional knowledge hidden in them.