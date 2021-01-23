Postal honour for palm leaf manuscripts

The Department of Posts, Kerala Postal Circle, released a special cover on ‘Palm leaf Manuscripts’ at Gururayur post office on Saturday.
Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary & Chairman, Postal Service Board, New Delphi, released the cover by handing it over to V. Rajarajan, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Postal Circle.
Postmaster General (Central Region) Mariamma Thomas and Director of Postal Services (Central Region) Archana Gopinath were present on the occasion, a press release issued here today said .
Kerala’s Palm leaf Manuscripts are treasures of immense wisdom and traditional knowledge on innumerable topics such as literature, science, medicine and mathematics, the speakers observed.
As a symbolic representation, a piece of palm leaf with the word ‘Taapal’ inscribed in vattezhuthu, granda and modern Malayalam scripts is affixed on the special cover.
The image used in the special cover is a mathematical palm leaf manuscript in vattezhuthu numerals.
The Department of Posts hopes that will be more research and studies to unravel the traditional knowledge hidden in them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath