Postal ballots to be distributed from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 December 2020 16:39 IST

All arrangements have been made for the distribution of special postal ballot papers to voters who are active COVID-19 patients or in quarantine from Wednesday, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said on Tuesday.

A pressnote issued here today said teams led by special polling officers (SPO) will deliver the ballots to the special voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki which go to polls in the first phase on December 8.

The voters will be informed beforehand of the scheduled visit of the teams.

A voter has the option to either cast his vote and return the ballots at once to the SPO to hand it over to the returning officer by special messenger or mail before the counting of votes.

Election duty

The distribution of postal ballots to officers on election duty also will begin on Wednesday, the Commissioner said.

The officers have to apply to the returning officer concerned on form 15 for the ballots.

The application form is available at the offices of the returning officers or it can be downloaded from the Commission's website, the pressnote added.

Certified lists

The certified lists of voters prepared on Sunday and Monday for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on Sunday contained 29,972 special voters.

This included 9,837 active COVID-19 patients and 20,135 electors currently in quarantine.