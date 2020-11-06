Postal ballots for COVID-19 patients

06 November 2020 18:14 IST

COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine will cast their votes through postal ballots in the three-phase elections to local bodies in the State.

Applications for postal ballot need to be filed three days before the elections. The commission is working on different options for people who test positive in the three days preceding the elections, said State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Bhaskaran here on Friday.

One option is to enable them to cast their votes attired in PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, he said. “The Health Director has agreed to provide kits if this option is chosen. But voters should be willing,” he said. The commission is yet to finalise a decision in this regard.

For COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine in general, the commission will issue postal ballot to allow them to exercise their franchise this time. But the applications have to be filed three days before the elections. The applications, with medical certificates affixed, should be submitted to the Returning Officer.