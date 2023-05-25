Post-pandemic festival season paints contrasting picture of captive elephants in Kerala

May 25, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As the first full-fledged festival season after the COVID-19 outbreak draws to a close in Kerala, the sector presents a contrasting picture of captive elephants in the State. Though the festival season kicked in last year with riders on the participation of captive elephants in festival processions, the sector harked back to its glory this year. But when the peak season drew to a close by May, as many as 15 captive elephants had died in the State.

Considering the mortality rate of jumbos in the previous years, the deaths are not perhaps at worrisome levels. Though the captive elephants were “relaxing” during the period of COVID-19 outbreak, the State had lost as many as 60 jumbos during 2020, 2021 and 2022 – with 20 deaths reported each year. But, when the jumbos were brought back to the sound and fury of the festivals this year like in the pre-pandemic times, the festival venues witnessed an alarming rise in the number of elephants turning unruly.

According to V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of the Heritage Animal Task Force, a total of 337 cases of elephants running amok have been reported in Kerala so far this year. This is one of the highest numbers in the recent years. The number was “very high” a decade ago.

However, there was a marked improvement in the sector over the years with the intervention of authorities and repeated court raps. Further, the death of around 60 elephants during the pandemic warrants a detailed scientific inquiry into the causes as there was no major work or work-related stress during that period, he said.

In addition, the first meeting of the Captive Elephant Health Care and Welfare Committee held in 2022 at the Periyar Tiger Reserve had decided to hold post-mortem examination of elephants by a panel of three veterinarians in the presence of two representatives of civil society who work in the field of wildlife conservation. However, the State is yet to implement the decision of the Project Elephant Division, said Mr. Venkitachalam.

P.S. Easa, wildlife expert and former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, said the elephants were brought back to the festival venues all of a sudden without any preparation after the gap of more than two years. Further, sweltering heat has contributed to the rise in the number of animals turning restive. In the case of causes that led to the death of jumbos, a more detailed study based on post-mortem reports is imperative.

When a tiger death is reported, a detailed post-mortem is carried out by the vets, which can also be done in the case of elephants, he said.