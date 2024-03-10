Post-mortem report reveals no foul play in the death of tribal children

March 10, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Thrissur

A preliminary report of the post-mortem examinations of two tribal children of Sasthampoovam Kadar colony has confirmed the police assumption that they died after falling from a tree.

There were bruises on their bodies. The internal organs will be sent for detailed examination. The cause of their deaths will be clear only after that, according to the forensic surgeon of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The report said that the boys did not die on the same day. While Arun Kumar, 8, died five days ago, 16-year-old Saji Kuttan died three days ago. There were no signs of animal attacks on their bodies.

It is suspected that they fell from a tree while collecting honey. While Arun Kumar died when he fell from the tree, Saji Kuttan died later.

The two children went missing on March 2. The relatives lodged a complaint on March 8. The bodies were found almost two km away from their colony inside the forest during a joint search operation by the police and the Forest department.

