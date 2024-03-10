GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-mortem report reveals no foul play in the death of tribal children

March 10, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A preliminary report of the post-mortem examinations of two tribal children of Sasthampoovam Kadar colony has confirmed the police assumption that they died after falling from a tree.

There were bruises on their bodies. The internal organs will be sent for detailed examination. The cause of their deaths will be clear only after that, according to the forensic surgeon of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The report said that the boys did not die on the same day. While Arun Kumar, 8, died five days ago, 16-year-old Saji Kuttan died three days ago. There were no signs of animal attacks on their bodies.

It is suspected that they fell from a tree while collecting honey. While Arun Kumar died when he fell from the tree, Saji Kuttan died later.

The two children went missing on March 2. The relatives lodged a complaint on March 8. The bodies were found almost two km away from their colony inside the forest during a joint search operation by the police and the Forest department.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.