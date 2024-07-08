Post-mortem examination wing to start functioning at Konni MCH from August

Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Konni, is set to commence post-mortem examinations from next month (August, 2024).

During a review of the second phase of the MCH’s development on Monday, Health Minister Veena George announced that the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (KMSCL) is responsible for establishing the post-mortem wing upon the completion of civil works, with operations expected to begin in August. The construction of the college building, staff quarters, and labour room is anticipated to be completed by September.

The Minister emphasised the importance of completing all ongoing construction projects within this year. The Director of the Department of Medical Education has been instructed to expedite the appointments for the newly created positions in Konni Medical College. Additionally, directives have been issued to ensure the availability of ambulance services, extend the operating hours of X-ray and CT scanning units, and strengthen the Emergency department.

Operation theatres

Ms. George highlighted that the construction of modular operation theatres is in its final stages. She also called for the acquisition of additional land to support the medical college hospital’s development. The meeting underscored the necessity of enhancing transportation facilities to the medical college hospital and ensuring timely attendance of the staff.

Additional Chief Secretary, National Health Mission State Mission Director, District Collector and Director of the Medical Education department were among those who attended the meeting.