Post-mortem conducted on tiger captured in Kannur

March 22, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KANNUR

Veterinarians on Friday conducted post-mortem examination on a two-year-old tiger that died shortly after its capture in Kannur.

The tiger, which had been elusive for over two weeks, was tranquilised and caught around 3:30 p.m. at Adakkathodu in Kelakam panchayat on Thursday. Veterinarians Raju and Arun Satyan employed chemical immobilisation to capture the weakened animal, which bore injuries on its face and chest from porcupine attacks. Initial findings suggested that the tiger was anaemic. Despite being transferred to facilities in the Kannavam forest range office for treatment, the tiger died by 9 p.m. on the day.

The post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a committee comprising Chief Wildlife Warden G. Pradeep, Kannur Divisional Forest Officer Vysak Sasikumar, Monisha V. from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Trust of India member Shajan, Kerala Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer David Abraham, and Assistant Professors from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University M. Pradeep and Dhanush Krishna.

The committee was formed in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

