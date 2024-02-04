ADVERTISEMENT

Post-matric scholarship: ₹67.87 crore sanctioned

February 04, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Earlier this year, ₹417 crore had been sanctioned for the scholarships

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹67.87 crore has been sanctioned for distribution of post-matric scholarship to various categories of students, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said. An amount of ₹15.76 crore has been sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste category, ₹43.33 crore for Backward Classes, and ₹8.78 crore for Economically Weaker Sections. Earlier this year, ₹417 crore had been sanctioned for the scholarships. An amount of ₹182 crore had been earmarked in the budget this year for the scholarship payments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US