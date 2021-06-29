Post lockdown, hike in cases in many Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2021 20:25 IST

State posts 13,550 cases, TPR at 11%

Kerala reported 13,550 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 1,23,225 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Post lockdown, cases are climbing in many districts, indicating that disease transmission continues to be active in many pockets in the community. The epidemic curve, which had shown an initial dip, is thus on a long, protracted plateauing phase, with the State reporting between 10,000-12,000 new cases daily.

The test positivity rate (TPR) that had remained steady around 10% for the past few days also registered an increase and touched 11% on the day.

Caseload steady

The State’s active case pool is remaining more or less steady for the past two weeks or more as the new cases being reported and recoveries are almost even. On Tuesday, the active case pool had 99,174 patients, with 10,283 recoveries.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 13,093 with the State adding 104 recent deaths to the official list on Tuesday

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 1,979 on Tuesday, which took the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals to 25,181.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients was 2,213 on the day. While the numbers are declining, it seems to be a slow process as new patients continue to get admitted to ICUs. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 869.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 29,10,507.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases — 1,708 cases. Kollam - 1,513, Thrissur - 1,483, Ernakulam - 1,372, Palakkad - 1,330, Thiruvananthapuram - 1,255, Kozhikode - 1,197, Alappuzha - 772, Kannur - 746, Kottayam - 579, Kasaragod - 570, Pathanamthitta - 473, Idukki - 284 and Wayanad - 268 follow.