Post-Disaster Needs Assessment team begins study on Chooralmala landslides

A comprehensive and scientific study on the recent landslides at Chooralmala in Wayanad was initiated by the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team led by R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of the Central Building Research Institute.

Addressing a meeting of officials from the the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Wayanad district administration, and people’s representatives on August 26 (Monday), Mr. Kumar said his team aimed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage and identify the needs of the affected population. The study would encompass all aspects of the disaster, including its impact on infrastructure, economy, and human lives, he said.

According to Mr. Kumar, the study will provide a comprehensive picture of the disaster and its impact on the affected population. “Our recommendations will be practical and implementable,” he said.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stressed the need for a comprehensive study of all sectors in the landslide-hit areas. “A broad view should be adopted in providing compensation to the survivors. The actual loss of the survivors should be assessed instead of the old criteria formulated for the purpose,” he said.

The Minister also said that all sections, including small entrepreneurs, tea estate workers, and marginal farmers in the disaster zone, should be rehabilitated.

T. Siddique, MLA, highlighted the significance of the study and the need to consider all sections, including students who had left the State for higher studies and jobs.

The PDNA team will continue its work until August 31. It will provide guidance and technical support to the district administration and other stakeholders. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) are also providing support to the team.

The team visited the affected areas along with Mr. Saseendran and Mr. Siddique.