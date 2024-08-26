GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-Disaster Needs Assessment team begins study on Chooralmala landslides

Published - August 26, 2024 09:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment team along with Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran visiting the landslide-hit area at Chooralmala in Wayanad on August 26.

The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment team along with Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran visiting the landslide-hit area at Chooralmala in Wayanad on August 26. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A comprehensive and scientific study on the recent landslides at Chooralmala in Wayanad was initiated by the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team led by R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of the Central Building Research Institute.

Addressing a meeting of officials from the the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Wayanad district administration, and people’s representatives on August 26 (Monday), Mr. Kumar said his team aimed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage and identify the needs of the affected population. The study would encompass all aspects of the disaster, including its impact on infrastructure, economy, and human lives, he said.

According to Mr. Kumar, the study will provide a comprehensive picture of the disaster and its impact on the affected population. “Our recommendations will be practical and implementable,” he said.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stressed the need for a comprehensive study of all sectors in the landslide-hit areas. “A broad view should be adopted in providing compensation to the survivors. The actual loss of the survivors should be assessed instead of the old criteria formulated for the purpose,” he said.

The Minister also said that all sections, including small entrepreneurs, tea estate workers, and marginal farmers in the disaster zone, should be rehabilitated.

T. Siddique, MLA, highlighted the significance of the study and the need to consider all sections, including students who had left the State for higher studies and jobs.

The PDNA team will continue its work until August 31. It will provide guidance and technical support to the district administration and other stakeholders. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) are also providing support to the team.

The team visited the affected areas along with Mr. Saseendran and Mr. Siddique.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.