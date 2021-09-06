Post-COVID clinics to be set up in all health centres

Thiruvananthapuram

06 September 2021 21:27 IST

These clinics will function on Thursdays from 12 noon till 2 p.m

The government has issued orders directing that separate post-COVID clinics be set up in all healthcare facilities to manage the host of health issues being faced by COVID survivors.

Post-COVID clinics have been opened from primary health centres upwards till Medical Colleges and private hospitals, Health Minister Veena George, said in a statement here.

These clinics will function at PHCs, family health centres and community health centres on Thursdays, from 12 noon till 2 p.m.. The clinic will function in general hospital, district and taluk hospitals on the same day. In Medical Colleges and private hospitals, the clinics will function on specific days as decided by the administrators.

Separate committees have been formed at the district and State-level for the management of post-COVID clinics. Private hospitals should designate a nodal officer for the same.

All COVID patients will be given all information about the post-COVID clinics at the time of discharge from hospitals or other field hospitals by health workers .

Special register will be maintained at all post-COVID clinics for patients. Health workers, ASHAs and palliative care workers should ensure that COVID survivors in their locality reach these clinics. The details of patients will be noted in the register, including the details of those who need to be referred to higher facilities

In taluk and district hospitals, post-COVID clinics can be accessed through tele medicine facilities also. COVID survivors with persistent lung-related issues can avail of the pulmonary rehabilitation facilities also.