Post-COVID clinics opened in Wayanad

Facility available every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Health Department has opened post-COVID clinics in all government hospitals in Wayanad to address issues related to ‘long COVID’ or the post-COVID syndrome.

The facility has been set up in all government hospitals including primary, community and family health centres as well as taluk and district hospitals in the district. The service would be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, District Medical officer R. Renuka said.

The clinics will address the needs of the rising number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, but are suffering from mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection.

“Many persons who have recovered from COVID-19 might be experiencing ‘long COVID’ or the post-COVID syndrome, which could, in some cases, be life-threatening or just debilitating,” Dr. Renuka said.

Many a time, COVID patients recovered from the disease in a fortnight, but in some cases health-related issues might be lasting for many weeks or months, she said.

Services of specially trained doctors and other medical staff would be available in the clinics, she said.