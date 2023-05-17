Post COVID-19 pandemic, Idukki witnesses heavy tourist rush

May 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism destinations in Idukki are witnessing a heavy rush of tourists, especially during the end of this summer season.

According to Tourism department officials, all rooms in hotels and resorts in major destinations, including Munnar, Thekkady and Wagamon, are booked till the last week of May. District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said that after 2019, the district has witnessed a heavy rush of tourists in March, April, and May this year. “A large number of tourists, including foreigners and North Indians, have visited Idukki this summer season,” he said.

“Under DTPC, Wagamon has seen the biggest footfall. About 3,000 to 9,000 tourists on average are visiting the Wagamon meadows daily,” said Mr. Jose.

“On Tuesday, as many as 12,337 tourists visited the tourism centres under the DTPC in Idukki. Last Sunday, as many as 27,551 tourists visited these centres. The arrival of tourists double on weekends at all destinations,” pointed out Mr. Jose.

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), a natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, has witnessed heavy tourist turnout in April and May this year.

ENP assistant wildlife warden Job J. Neriamparampil said the average tourist turnout at the park is nearly 3,000 per day. “The park newly added a fern park and a selfie point apart from other facilities and it has been attracting a large number of tourists,” he said.

“On Wednesday, as many as 3,073 tourists arrived at the park. On Tuesday, it received 2,941 visitors. Though the allowed capacity of the park typically is 2,880 tourists per day, we have given special consideration to permit more tourists,” he said.

Aju Abraham Mathew, general manager of Tall Trees Resort in Munnar, said the bookings continue till the last week of May. “Most of the hotels have received full bookings in the past three months. We believe the cool weather is the major attraction of Munnar compared to other districts in the State,” said Mr. Mathew.

The other major destinations such as Thekkady, Paruthumpara, Panchalimedu, Sreenarayanapuram, Ramakkalmedu, and Aruvikkuzhi have also witnessed a good rush of tourists.