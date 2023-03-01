Post Ciza Thomas in Thiruvananthapuram, KAT directs govt.

March 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Wednesday directed the State government to post APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Dr. Ciza, who was removed as Senior Joint Director of the Technical Education Directorate a day ago, awaited posting orders. Former KTU Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M.S. was appointed to the post in her place.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal comprising judicial member P.V. Asha and administrative member P.K. Kesavan issued the interim order to accommodate her in a suitable post in the district considering that she is set to retire from service on March 31.

Dr. Ciza submitted a plea seeking directives to the government to set aside its order and retain her as Senior Joint Director at the directorate. Claiming that there existed no administrative exigency to transfer her, the petitioner alleged ulterior motives influenced by her appointment as KTU V-C behind her removal.

She also alleged efforts being made by some officials to post her to a northern district to restrain her from discharging the additional duties and functions of the KTU Vice-Chancellor. It was also submitted that several key duties discharged by the Senior Joint Director at the directorate, including admissions to B.Tech (evening courses), M.Tech, MCA, MBA etc., could be disrupted.

Dr. Rajasree, the petitioner added, could have been accommodated in any other post in the cadre of Principal/ Joint Director without removing her. Besides, the posts of Principal at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, were vacant.

The petitioner was represented by advocate Fathahudeen M. Senior government pleader Antony Mukkath appeared for the government.