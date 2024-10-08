Positive response from Centre on Kerala’s demand for AIIMS, Health Minister Veena George informs Assembly

The Centre has been apprised of the possibility that an AIIMS-like institution, if set up in Kerala, can be developed as an integrated research centre, by combining both modern medicine and Ayurveda, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a calling attention motion by CPI(M) legislator Sachin Dev on the unfulfilled dream of the State to have an AIIMS-like institution, Ms. George said that the Centre had responded very positively about the idea of developing an AIIMS-like institution which could also be a research centre.

The State has formally informed the Centre that Kinalur in Kozhikode (over 153 acres, under the Industries department) was the ideal location for setting up an AIIMS-like institution and that it fulfilled all the parameters that the Centre had cited as a pre-requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has also informed Centre that more land than what has been earmarked can also be made available and the steps for acquisition is already on.

Ms. George said that she had personally met the Union Health Minister on September 17 and formally handed over Kerala’s representation regarding setting up the institution at Kinalur. Last heard, this representation has been handed over by the Health Ministry to the Union Finance Ministry, she said.

“Kerala is one of the best States in the country where health sector research can be taken up and we are very hopeful that the latest proposal pushed by the State will come through. A State like Kerala deserves an AIIMS-like institution and it has been a long-standing common demand of the people,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.