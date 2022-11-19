Positive global cues push up tea export from south India

November 19, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Around 92% of the total quantity of tea was sold at the latest tea auction held in Kochi, fetching an average price of ₹181.02 a kg

Dhinesh Kallungal

Tea export from south India, which had been sluggish since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, has picked up with buyers evincing interest ahead of the onset of winter in Europe. Around 92% of the total quantity of tea — both Orthodox leaf and CTC leaf — put up for sale was sold in the latest tea auction held in Kochi, fetching an average price of ₹181.02 per kg.

During the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the unsold quantity had touched record heights, around 40%-50%, with buyers abstaining from the bidding following market uncertainty. The shipping lines had then increased freight charges, considering the risks involved in a war-torn region. But now, countries like Russia are increasing their stocks as it would be difficult for ships to deliver consignments to key destinations on time during winter.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

Further, the political and economic uncertainty in Colombo played a part in salvaging the south Indian tea sector, said R. Sanjith, secretary of United Planters Association of Southern India’s (UPASI). “As per the latest market reports, there was a shortage of around 42.3 million kg in the average tea production of Sri Lanka. This turned importers’ attention to auctions in south India. Global factors have contributed to the present surge in the export volume of tea from here,” said Mr. Sanjith. The Sri Lankan crisis also helped the market of CTC dust to strengthen its position, with 87% of the total quantity put up for sale being sold in the last auction, according to an auctioneer.

According to the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, the demand for the Orthodox leaf and CTC leaf is likely to continue from overseas destinations like CIS countries, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

