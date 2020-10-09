Positive cases shoot up to 755 in Thrissur

749 get infection through contact, 860 recover

After a day’s dip in cases, the number of COVID-19 patients increased once again in Thrissur with 755 testing positive on Friday. However, 860 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals.

There are 8,235 active cases in the district and 125 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.

So far, 19,910 cases have been confirmed in the district while 11,519 patients have recovered. According to official statistics, 749 people contracted the infection through local contact on Friday. Cases were reported from 12 clusters. In all, 20 health workers contracted the disease.

There are 81 patients above the age of 60, including 48 men and 33 women. There are 55 children below the age of 10. In all, 4,988 patients are under home observation.

Antigen tests were conducted on 3,034 people.

Meanwhile, the District Collector declared Avinissery panchayat as a containment zone as 33 people tested positive in tests conducted at the Primary Health Centre, Avinissery.

Containment zones

The containment zones declared on Friday are Kaipamangalam grama panchayat ward 9; Elavally grama panchayat ward 7; Muriyad grama panchayat ward 1; Kolazhy grama panchayat ward 1; Varantharappilly grama panchayat ward 19; Porkkulam grama panchayat ward 2; Orumanayur grama panchayat ward 13; Kadappuram grama panchayat ward 16; Kondazhy grama panchayat ward 9, and Wadakkanchery Municipality Division 17.