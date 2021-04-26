Kerala

Positive cases rise to 175 at jail

The total number of prison inmates and officials affected by the SARS-COV-2 virus has increased to 175 in the Kannur Central Jail.

On Monday, 21 more cases were detected as positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, 71 and on Sunday 83 persons had tested positive.

A team of medical experts will be arriving at the jail to monitor the situation.

RT-PCR tests were conducted for the prisoners and staff in the jail after two jail inmates, who had gone on parole, were found affected by COVID-19.

The jail authorities said that a special treatment block had been arranged to take care of the COVID-19 patients and the primary contacts inside the jail.

