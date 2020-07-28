Positive cases in Malappuram and Thrissur cross the 100-mark

Local transmission continues to be a concern in Malappuram and Thrissur, where 112 and 109 cases of COVID-19 respectively were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 112 cases in Malappuram, 92 persons were found to have contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection could not be identified in 42 cases, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.

While 17 new patients had come from abroad, three had come from other States. Thirty-four infected people recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

As many as 589 people are currently under treatment.

In Thrissur

With 109 more cases on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far rose to 1,283. Seventy-nine of the new patients were infected through local contact. As many as 45 recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

While 14 persons were infected from the Kunnamkulam cluster, 13 were infected from the Kerala Solvent Extractions cluster and 9 each from the KLF Industries cluster and Pattambi cluster. Five persons were infected from the Irinjalakuda town cluster and four from the Chalakudy cluster. One person was infected from the Border Security Force cluster. The source of infection is not known in the case of 23 persons. While 17 patients arrived from abroad, 13 reached from other states.

As many as 450 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. In all, 12,792 people are under observation.

The District Collector declared six more wards and divisions as containment zones in Thrissur. The new containment zones are Division 21 of Kunnamkulam municipality, Wards 16, 18 and 20 of Kaipamangalam grama panchayat, Ward 10 of Erumappetty panchayat and Ward 3 of Chazhur panchayat.

Sakthan market

The police and the Health Department closed the Sakthan Thampuran vegetable market in Thrissur on Tuesday after two headload workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Traders and other headload workers in the market have been asked to go into quarantine. The wife of one headload worker has also tested positive.

A lorry driver, who brought tomatoes to the market from Tamil Nadu a week ago, had tested positive. The two workers who unloaded the tomatoes from the lorry were under observation for the past five days. With their results turning positive on Tuesday, the Health Department ordered the market shut by afternoon.

In Palakkad

Eighty-six people tested positive in Palakkad district on Tuesday. Twenty cases were reported from Pattambi and neighbouring regions. Among the 86 cases, 34 patients had come from abroad and 16 from other States. The others got the disease through local transmission.

As many as 40 infected people recovered on Tuesday. There are 442 persons currently under treatment in the district.

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes A.K. Balan has said that the police will be given more powers to control the spread of COVID-19 in Palakkad.

The Minister said local control measures would be more practical as the State could not go into another total lockdown.

If it was found that a triple lockdown was required in an area, the district police chief should make a recommendation and the district magistrate or the district collector needed to issue an order accordingly.

In Wayanad

The district witnessed the highest ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 53 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that 49 patients contracted the disease through local contacts. Of the 49 persons, 42 were from Valad area under the Thavinhal grama panchayat and seven were from Beenachi, Chethalayam and Ambalavayal areas, she added.

Three cases were returnees from other States, while one had returned from Saudi Arabia.

As many as 184 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, while eight others have been admitted to hospitals outside Wayanad.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared all wards of Thondarnadu and Edavaka grama panchayats and all divisions of Mananthavadi municipality in the district as containment zones, taking into account their proximity to Thavinhal grama panchayat, where 42 persons tested positive on Tuesday.

Ms. Abdulla had already declared all wards of Thavinhal grama panchayat as containment zones on Monday. The public has been directed not to organise wedding functions under the limits of the civic bodies for a fortnight and to restrict the number of people who attend funeral ceremonies to five.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 43 more people tested positive on Tuesday.

Of them, 20 were infected through contact, two came from abroad and 16 from other States. Four new patients are health workers, while one is a DSC official. Fifteen people who were under COVID-19 treatment in the district have been discharged.

There are 11,723 people under observation in the district.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 38 people tested positive for Sars-COV-2 on Tuesday.

While the Health Department could not trace the source of infection in seven cases, 31 are primary contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, 36 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals were tested negative on Tuesday.

There are 4,128 people under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod bureaus)