ADVERTISEMENT

Poshan Maah district action plan released

Published - September 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) district programme officer Kavitha Rani Renjith unveiled the action plan for Poshan Maah by handing it over to District Collector Anu Kumari and Assistant Collector Sakshi Mohan at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Poshan Maah, under the Poshan Abhiyan, is an initiative to address the issue of malnourishment across the country and is observed every year in the month of September.

National Nutrition Mission district coordinator Muhammed Jaseem; Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women district mission coordinator Neethu S. Sainu, and district panchayat Jwala coordinator Sruthy were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US