Poshan Maah district action plan released

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) district programme officer Kavitha Rani Renjith unveiled the action plan for Poshan Maah by handing it over to District Collector Anu Kumari and Assistant Collector Sakshi Mohan at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Poshan Maah, under the Poshan Abhiyan, is an initiative to address the issue of malnourishment across the country and is observed every year in the month of September.

National Nutrition Mission district coordinator Muhammed Jaseem; Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women district mission coordinator Neethu S. Sainu, and district panchayat Jwala coordinator Sruthy were present.