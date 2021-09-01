Poshan Maah celebrations get under way

Programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers

The Women and Child Development Department’s Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) celebrations got under way on Wednesday.

The month-long programmes being organised to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers will mostly be held in the online mode.

A series of webinars will be held with focus on adolescents, particularly around discussions on physical and behavioural changes in them.

Webinars will also be held at the district level on diseases caused by lack of micro and macro nutrients in children, importance of exercise in reducing obesity and Vitamin D deficiency, importance of fibrous food, nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers, and food preservation and food processing techniques for seasonal food and vegetables.

All Integrated Child Development Services projects in the State will organise online nutritious budget menu challenges this month. Those who bag the top three positions will be given ₹1,500, ₹1,000, and ₹500, respectively.

Anganwadi workers will visit the houses of children under the age of 18, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in the period from September 8 and 20, jot down their height, weight, and the food they had in the 24 hours prior to the anganwadi workers’ visit, and record it online. A check-up of children who are severely underweight and those who suffer from moderate acute or severe acute malnutrition will be conducted and steps taken to provide them nutritious food or other treatment.

At least two locations in a district will be identified and breastfeeding centres set up there before September 30 so that lactating mothers can breastfeed their children safely and in privacy. An amount of ₹2 lakh will be allocated to each district to set up the breastfeeding centres.

Anganwadi workers and helpers will set up a nutrition garden in each anganwadi this month.

To take the message of nutrition to the grassroots level as part of the Nutrition Week observance till September 7, online awareness programmes will be held for children, parents, and the public.

These will cover online demonstration of weaning food and complementary food for children, discussion on how to create a balanced diet for a nuclear family on a budget, online sessions by primary or community health centre doctors on diseases caused by lack of micro or macro nutrients, and online demonstration of exercises to prevent obesity and lack of Vitamin D.

Nutrition messages will be disseminated through media and Poshan Vani WhatsApp groups, and through the Kilikonchal programme for pre-primary children.

Online quiz will be held for children under the age of 10 to get them to understand the food they eat. Animation videos and short videos on nutrition will also be brought out.