Poshakasree launched

February 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Ithikkara block panchayat on Friday launched Poshakasree, a project that aims to prepare quality agriculture land in minimal conditions utilising advanced technologies.

Growbags layered with old newspapers, cow dung powder and coir-pith compost with dolomite mixture at the top will be used for cultivation. Soil will not be used while wick irrigation method will be adopted to save water. A total of 3,800 high density polythene bags divided into 100 units will be used.

The block panchayat will provide 75 percent of the total cost as subsidy to farmers spending ₹15 lakh. Itthikara block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the project while vice president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.