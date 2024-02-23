ADVERTISEMENT

Poshakasree launched

February 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ithikkara block panchayat on Friday launched Poshakasree, a project that aims to prepare quality agriculture land in minimal conditions utilising advanced technologies.

Growbags layered with old newspapers, cow dung powder and coir-pith compost with dolomite mixture at the top will be used for cultivation. Soil will not be used while wick irrigation method will be adopted to save water. A total of 3,800 high density polythene bags divided into 100 units will be used.

The block panchayat will provide 75 percent of the total cost as subsidy to farmers spending ₹15 lakh. Itthikara block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar inaugurated the project while vice president Nirmala Varghese presided over the function.

