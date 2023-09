September 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has issued formal orders constituting the ‘Poshaka Samriddhi Mission’ under the Agriculture department.

Through the mission, the department aims to step up the cultivation of millets and vegetables in the State. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad had announced the government’s intention to constitute the mission at the Farmers’ Day celebrations organised by the department on the occasion of Chingam 1, August 17.

