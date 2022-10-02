POSH Act: Kerala HC stays proceedings against bank managing committee

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 00:48 IST

KOCHI

The High Court of Kerala has stayed proceedings against the managing committee of Valappad Service Cooperative Bank, Thrissur, in a case filed by the Local Complaints Committee (on behalf of a bank staffer) against the manager in which she alleged sexual harassment.

The bank sought a stay and sought more time for his client to file additional pleadings in the case.

While issuing a stay order, Justice Devan Ramchandran said the victim in the case needed to be protected, especially so since she claimed that she was attacked and was living in fear after court proceedings began and the bank and manager were arrayed as accused under Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) POSH Act, 2013.

Support our reporting.
In addition, the managing committee ought to ensure that the victim did not come into contact with the petitioner in any manner, and that the victim can approach the police, if needed, and report to the court.

The case was adjourned to October 12 for hearing.

