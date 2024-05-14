POCSO case survivor found dead in Idukki

An 18-year-old girl, who was a POCSO case survivor, was found dead at her house at Erattayar in Kattappana on Tuesday. The police said the body was found in a room around 11 a.m. with a belt tightened around her neck. Her mother found the body when she went in to wake the girl up. After she raised alarm, the neighbours alerted the police.

The police said that when the girl’s brother went through the room to another room around midnight, she was sleeping. Her father too had found the girl sleeping before he left for work on Tuesday morning.

The police suspect foul play behind her death and have collected call details of the girl. They said the cause of the death could be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report.

The case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act occurred two years ago and the trial is ongoing.

