ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case survivor found dead in Idukki

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

18-year-old girl found dead in a room with a belt tightened around her neck

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old girl, who was a POCSO case survivor, was found dead at her house at Erattayar in Kattappana on Tuesday. The police said the body was found in a room around 11 a.m. with a belt tightened around her neck. Her mother found the body when she went in to wake the girl up. After she raised alarm, the neighbours alerted the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that when the girl’s brother went through the room to another room around midnight, she was sleeping. Her father too had found the girl sleeping before he left for work on Tuesday morning.

The police suspect foul play behind her death and have collected call details of the girl. They said the cause of the death could be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report.

The case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act occurred two years ago and the trial is ongoing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US