Portrait of King Ramavarma to be erected at Thripunithura metro station

February 04, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The portrait of King Ramavarma being handed over to the Kochi metro authorities at a function held in Thripunithura on Saturday.

The portrait of King Ramavarma being handed over to the Kochi metro authorities at a function held in Thripunithura on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The portrait of King Ramavarma of Cochin accredited with laying the foundation of Kochi’s railway dreams will be installed at the Thripunithura metro station.

At a commemorative function held in Thripunithura on Saturday, the Kochi Royal Family Foundation handed over the portrait to the Kochi metro authorities.

During the Atham procession, the Chief Minister had recommended putting up the portrait at the metro station realising the contributions and farsightedness of King Ramavarma, metro officials said.

K. Babu, MLA, inaugurated the meeting. Kochi Royal Family Foundation president Ramabadran Thampuran presided. Greater Cochin Development Authority Chairman K. Chandran Pillai, Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rama Santhosh, and vice chairperson K.K. Pradeep Kumar were among those present.

