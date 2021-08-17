Porters affiliated with CITU assault shopowners in Kannur

KANNUR

17 August 2021

The Peringome police has registered a case against 12 porters

In yet another case of high-handedness by the porters affiliated with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), shopowners in Mathamangalam were assaulted for refusing the services of the porters to unload their goods. The Peringome police has registered a case against 12 porters based on the complaint by the shop owners, who were admitted in the Kannur Medical Government Hospital after the assault.

Rabi Mohammad and his brother Rafi, who run a hardware shop in the area were assaulted by the porters on August 17. Mr. Mohammed told The Hindu that since they started the shop more than an year ago, they were facing regular problems from porters. Mr. Mohammed said that to put an end to it they decided to approach labour department seeking to allow their own employees to load and unload the goods.

However, when the labour department refused permission the brothers approached the High Court and got permission to employ their workers to do the work. Even after the brothers obtained the order, the porters tried to enter the shop, assaulted the complainant and threatened and abused their workers. When the police was informed about this conduct, the police also cited the order and warned the porters.

However in the afternoon of August 17, about 12 porters arrived at their shop and forcibly tried to unload the goods, when the goods carrier arrived. The porters did not allow the brothers and their employees to unload the goods. "When they did not allow us to unload the goods, we canceled the order. This provoked the porters, who demanded money. On refusing the money, they abused us and assaulted our workers in the shop," Mr. Mohammed said.

He lamented that they started the shop after taking a loan and were unable to repay due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Mr Mohammed added that they cannot pay huge amounts to these porters, who are charging high rates. He expressed fears with respect to continuing the business and sought protection.

At many places the highhandedness of porters has been reported time and again. Kerala Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samithi youth wing State president K. S. Riyaz condemned the attack. Mr. Riyaz said that the respective unions should either create awareness among their members or remove those who indulge in disruptive activities.