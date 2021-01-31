Portal to give info on scientific equipment

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) has unveiled a web portal which provides valuable information on high-end scientific equipment available in academic and research institutes across the State.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the portal, reap-k.kscste.kerala.gov.in, at the valedictory of the 33rd Kerala Science Congress here on Saturday. REAP-K is short for Research Equipment Awareness Portal-Kerala.
‘Unhindered research’
The facility has been launched with the intention that research should not be hampered by a lack of knowledge about laboratory infrastructure available in the academic and research institutions, KSCSTE executive vice president K.P. Sudheer said.
In fact, the whole concept evolved from the KSCSTE’s search for RT-PCR equipment during the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak. “We did not have an idea then. That is how the idea evolved. We developed a database, and by contacting the Higher Education Department, listed the major equipment available in colleges, universities and research institutions.”
Contact details
Researchers can locate an equipment by typing in a keyword. The portal also provides information on the persons who should be contacted.
In the next stage, researchers will also be able to place their requests for the use of the equipment online, Mr. Sudheer said.
