November 24, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Law Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated a portal for submitting online applications for appointing notaries on Thursday. He also felicitated senior advocate G.M. Idiculla who completed 52 years as a notary on the occasion. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy was among those present. The link to the online portal is available on the Law department’s website.