Portal for Haritha Vidyalayam educational reality show

The portal and guidelines for the third edition of the Haritha Vidyalayam educational reality show were launched by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Wednesday.

The show will be telecast on KITE VICTERS channel from December. The prize money for the top three schools will be ₹20 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹10 lakh, respectively. Schools that enter the final found of the show will get ₹2 lakh each.

Schools can apply online for the show through the portal hv.kite.kerala.gov.in till November 4.

Schools will be shortlisted for the first round of the show through an assessment of parameters such as academic and co-curricular activities, basic facilities, social participation, digital education, campus cleanliness, recognitions, activities during COVID-19 pandemic, and so on. The help desks for schools for online submission of applications will start in all district offices of KITE from Friday onwards.