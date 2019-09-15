Portable awnings from boatyard trash

What do you do with all those planks and sections of pipe left over from building a boat? The South Indian Federation of Fishermen Societies (SIFFS) has demonstrated how boatyard trash can be put to good use.

The SIFFS has used fibreglass and plywood pieces left over from the construction of fishing vessels to build portable awnings for fish vendors. The awnings also sport solar panels.

“They are mainly intended for women fish vendors who sit under the hot sun throughout the day, and after dark, in the dim light of kerosene lamps or candles. They could also prove useful for small eateries and vendors of vegetables and fruits,” J. Vincent Jain, deputy chief executive and head, SIFFS Boatyards, who designed the awning, said.

It is also ideal for clubs, associations, corporate trade shows, and conferences, he added. Leftover fibreglass and plywood planks and PVC pipes have been used for the fabrication of the awning, reducing costs and preventing waste. Apart from powering the small electric light inside the awning, the solar panel unit can also be designed to charge mobile phones and electronic weighing machines used by the vendors, he said.

The project was carried out with the assistance of J.S. Shijo John, a former student of the Annai Vailankanni College of Engineering, and SIFFS staff Pradeepan and Prakash. Maersk provided the financial support.