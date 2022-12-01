Port projects like Vizhinjam have potential to generate revenue: Vice Admiral

December 01, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - KOCHI

As a component of the Blue Economy, port projects like the one at Vizhinjam have the potential to generate revenue. At the same time, fishermen too have their right to get compensated for loss of livelihood, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on board the warship INS Tir, as a prelude to the Navy Week celebrations, he said the emphasis on Blue Economy helps exploit marine resources since many land resources are getting depleted. The oceans, especially the 2 million sq.km. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country, are a repository of fisheries and other resources. They can be sustainably exploited.

On the progress of integrating aircraft and helicopters with indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, he said it would be completed in another five months, especially so since there were complexities like fighter aircraft having to land on a 120-metre runway. The trials of the aviation facilities complex of the carrier are under way prior to integrating aircraft with the vessel.

On whether the Navy was facing shortage of carrier-based aircraft, the Vice Admiral said there was adequate number of aircraft for the two aircraft carriers. A total of 24 anti-submarine warfare aircraft would join the force by mid-2025, while the Navy is looking at inducting indigenous aircraft also. The naval version of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejus did not meet the requirements, and hence the Navy is working closely with research and development personnel to develop an indigenous twin-engine deck-based fighter.

Admitting that induction of submarines suffered a setback during the past couple of decades, he said the life of the present fleet had been extended. It will be compensated for under Project 75 (I) when new submarines are inducted. On concerns of Chinese surveillance vessels in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), he said such “intrusions” were not uncommon after incidents of piracy increased off Africa. They do not go unnoticed by Navy and Coast Guard ships and aircraft, he added.

On the Agnipath scheme, he said the first batch of 3,000 Agniveers was in the final phase of recruitment to the Navy. They will be trained at INS Chilka in Odisha. Altogether 160 women will be inducted across 29 branches. He added that arrangements had been made to host Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers on board a warship as part of ‘Day at Sea’ to acquaint them with the life of Navy personnel.