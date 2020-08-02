Port Operation Building ready at Vizhinjam

The Port Operation Building, the nerve centre of the operations of the upcoming international multipurpose deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam, near here, is ready for inauguration.

The four-storey building set up near the breakwater with a floor area of 2,300 sq m will be the first facility to be commissioned at the seaport in Phase I of the PPP project by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Ltd. (AVPPL), the multi-port operator executing the project.

“The plan is to commission the Port Operation Building in August,” a top AVPPL official told The Hindu. All managerial staff, along with critical port control systems like marine control, tower control, port control, and security control will be operating from this building which also has a viewing gallery.

The ground floor will house the reception, health centre, trouble kiosk, restroom, kitchen/ pantry, workstations, manager’s cubicle, and electrical room. Six cabins, managers’ cubicles, workstations, modern conference room, and a documentation room are on the first floor of the building.

Tower control, marine control, QC, operation and security control room, and the viewing gallery are provided on the second floor. Cabins of CEO, Port head, Marine head, Pilot rest room, and board room are on the third floor.

Missed deadlines

The commissioning of the Port Operation Building is as per the revised timeline of the AVPPL that has missed the December 2019 deadline specified in the concession pact inked with the State government to commission Phase I in 1,460 days.

AVPPL was also not able to meet the 1,000-day target of September 1, 2018, announced by Adani Group chairman Gautam S. Adani while inking the pact, owing to a host of reasons, including the Ockhi cyclone and non-availability of granite for the 3.1-km breakwater.