Porattom Movement seeks action against policemen who ‘assaulted’ PYM leader

April 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

M.N. Ravunni, chairman of the Porattom Movement, has demanded stern action against the sub-inspector and his colleagues of Hemambika police station here in connection with the attack on Progressive Youth Movement (PYM) leader Sharat Dhoni.

Mr. Sharat was reportedly assaulted by a group of policemen when he visited Hemambika police station in connection with a friend’s case. Mr. Sharat said the police humiliated him and attacked him when he demanded a copy of the FIR report.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr. Ravunni said the experience Mr. Sharat had at Hemambika police station was the “worst and bitterest” the Kerala Police could give to a visitor.

“The people in Kerala are afraid to step into a police station because of the brutal character of the police personnel. Aggrieved people often seek the help of social workers and public figures to visit the police station,” he said.

Mr. Ravunni alleged that the Left parties in the State were mum about the institutional tyranny that the police in Kerala were unleashing. He said that the government was losing its face even when trying to escape from the shame by branding it as sporadic.

Mr. Ravunni demanded that the police should change their policy. “People will not tolerate this brute arrogance of the police and those who control them beyond a point,” he warned, calling upon human rights bodies to come out against such rights violations.