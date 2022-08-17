Population-based screening for NCDs reach 10 lakhs

ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers have, through home visits, screened 10 lakh individuals in the State as part of the Health department’s campaign to detect non-communicable diseases through a population-based screening programme, Health Minister Veena George has said.

As part of the campaign, people who have been detected to have chronic NCDs will be provided follow-up treatment to keep their condition under check, while those detected as having significant risk factors that predisposes them to diseases will be given the guidance and support to manage their risk factors so that they do not go on to develop the disease, a statement from the Minister says.

The campaign is one of the important activities planned under the government’s Nava Kerala Karma Padhati. The app, which has been designed for data collection, has been tweaked to include data on cancer control and palliative care activities .

Those found to be at high risk of developing cancer through the screening will be asked to attend a special medical camp where specialists will conduct clinical examination of the individuals. Such camps have already been initiated at Wayanad and Pathanamthitta.

The statement has also said that the home-based screening, now being carried out in 140 Assembly constituencies, will be completed within a month. The screening programme has been completed up to 90% in Wayanad district. Four panchayats in Alappuzha district have also completed the screening.

Under the campaign, those above 30 years of age are screened by health workers during home visits to detect NCDs or risk factors for NCDs. After screening 10,22,680 persons, 20.45% (2,09,1549 persons) have been found to be having at least one risk factor that may predispose them to NCDs.

The campaign will help in the early detection and early treatment of many diseases, including cancer, the statement says.