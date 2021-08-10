Popular vloggers ‘E Bull Jet’ brothers agree to pay fine, seek bail

KANNUR

10 August 2021 14:10 IST

The Vlogger brothers who were arrested for creating a ruckus in Kannur Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kerala told the court on Tuesday that they were prepared to pay a fine for the modification done on their vehicle and other offences committed.

Vloggers Ebin and Libin, who run the popular YouTube channel ‘E Bull Jet’, have filed a bail application in court after they were sent to judicial custody by the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. They were arrested by the police based on a complaint registered by the RTO.

Their case is expected to be heard on August 12. The case against the brothers was registered under six sections, including Section 353 and Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act, both of which are non-bailable.

They are also charged under IPC Section 506 for allegedly making death threats against motor vehicle department officials, IPC 341 for withholding officers from carrying out their duties, Section 443 and a fine of ₹5,000 under the Infectious Diseases Control Act of the Kerala Police Act.

The Motor Vehicle Department confiscated their vehicle after it was found that the vehicle was modified in non-compliance with rules and for failing to pay taxes.

The vehicle was seized from their house in Kiliyanthara on Saturday evening and brought to Kannur based on a complaint that tax was not paid in full when it was converted into a caravan. But the vehicle was initially released the same day after the duo assured to produce requisite documents.

However, based on instructions from the deputy transport commissioner that said the vehicle should be released only after the documents were corrected, the officers seized the vehicle again again on Sunday evening.

Stormed into control room

The brothers who had arrived at the RTO office on Monday morning to produce vehicle documents, however, allegedly stormed into the control room and threatened vehicle inspectors and other staff, while also refusing to pay taxes.

They subsequently burst into tears on social media and made an emotional live video, following which hordes of their fans and followers gathered at the police station upon learning that vloggers had been taken into custody. Many of them also reportedly barged into the office and created a ruckus.

The police have filed a case against 27 others as well.