Popular radio news anchor M.Ramachandran passes away

M.Ramachandran, former news anchor of All India Radio and one of the most identifiable voices in Malayalam radio history, passed away here on Saturday. He was 91.

An entire generation of Keralites before the arrival of round-the-clock news channels came to know about the momentous happenings from around the world through Ramachandran’s voice.

For several years, he was one of the most popular news anchors for Akashavani in Kerala. Along with news bulletins, he ran the ‘Kouthuka Varthakal’ segment, which presented curious offbeat news stories from around the world. In a pre-Internet and pre-viral video era with limited access to information from far off places, the programme easily became a favourite with regular listeners.

Mr. Ramachandran was particular about right diction and pronunciation, and delivered the news in a voice which conveyed a sense of drama. The number of mimicry artistes who used to mimic his news reading style which began with “Varthakal Vayikkunnath Ramachandran” is a testimony to his popularity and familiarity with the public.

After serving a short stint in the Kerala State Electricity Board, he began his radio career at the All India Radio’s Delhi station. Later, he was transferred to the newly set up Kozhikode station and from there to the Thiruvananthapuram station. After retirement from the AIR, he had worked with some FM stations in West Asia also.

Condoling his passing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Ramachandran had the admirable skill of creating an impression in the minds of listeners with his innovative presentation. He has set an example for the students of the broadcasting field to emulate.