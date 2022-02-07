Popular Kerala snake-catcher Vava Suresh leaves hospital a week after being bitten by a cobra

KOTTAYAM

07 February 2022 20:06 IST

Suresh addresses criticism that he has been facing over the non-use of scientific gears for snake-catching and alleged that an official of the Forest department had been running a misinformation campaign against him

A week after being bitten by a cobra, popular snake-catcher B. Suresh, aka Vava Suresh, was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, on Monday.

Emerging out of the hospital, Mr. Suresh was accorded a warm welcome by the public. Speaking to media persons, Mr. Suresh first thanked V. N. Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation and Registration, for his whole-hearted support.

“His timely intervention saved my life. This may be the first time that a Minister and his vehicle piloted a common man,” said a jubilant Suresh. He also thanked the MCH staff for the support they had extended.

Mr. Suresh also sought to address the criticism he has been facing over the non-use of scientific gears for snake-catching and alleged that an official of the Forest department had been running a misinformation campaign against him. “From now on, I will be more careful with snake-catching. However, I will continue with this profession till my death,” he added.

The 48-year-old was bitten by a cobra on January 31 while trying to rescue the snake from a human habitat at Kurichy near Changanassery. While forcing the 10-feet long reptile into a gunny bag, the snake bit him on his right thigh.

Mr. Suresh became unconscious while being rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the MCH. The State government had constituted a medical board comprising neuro and cardiac experts to treat him.

During treatment, Mr. Suresh was administered about 65 vials of anti-venom as against the normal dosage of 25 to 30 vials