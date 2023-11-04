HamberMenu
Popular Kerala food vlogger Rahul N. Kutty found dead at home

Rahul N. Kutty was a popular face of social media group Eat Kochi Eat which introduced various foods and eateries in Kochi since 2015

November 04, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul N. Kutty

Rahul N. Kutty | Photo Credit: Via Instagram @eatkochieat

A popular Kerala food vlogger was found dead in his residence at Udayathumvathil at Panangad, Kochi, in the early hours of November 4, 2023. The deceased was identified as Rahul N. Kutty, 33.

He was found hanging in a room around 1.50 a.m. His family found him hanging and rushed him to a hospital. However, he could not be saved.

The Panangad police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

He was a popular face of social media group Eat Kochi Eat which has introduced various foods and eateries in Kochi since 2015. He had posted a video only recently.

“We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul,” Eat Kochi Eat in an Instagram post.

The news of his death was received with shock, with condolences pouring in on social media platforms.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)

