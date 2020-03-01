Pope expels convicted Kerala priest

KANNUR

01 March 2020 23:34 IST

Robin Vadakkanchery sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the Kottiyoor rape case.

Pope Francis invoked special powers to expel Kerala priest Robin Vadakkannchery, who was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the Kottiyoor rape case, from all priestly duties and rights.

The Thalassery POCSO court had sentenced the priest to rigorous imprisonment in three cases in February 2019, which set off the process of removing him from the priesthood.

The diocese of Mananthavady in Wayanad submitted a detailed report to Vatican on the trial and conviction in April last year and initiated action against the priest in June. The Vatican on December 5 issued a decree that permanently expelled Vadakkannchery from all matters pertaining to clergy.

The order was issued on December 5. It reached The diocese of Mananthavady handed over the order to Vadakkannchery.

The final report of the diocese, which was submitted to the Vatican, was officially released on March 1.

Vadakkannchery was posted as vicar of St. Sebastian parish in Kottiyoor, run by diocese of Manathavady in Kannur. He also served as the manager of a school attached to the church.

He was suspended from the priesthood in February 2017 after he was arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at Kottiyoor.

The victim gave birth to a baby on February 7, 2017 at a private hospital in Kannur. After the delivery, the new-born was sent to an orphanage run by a Christian management, without the knowledge of the victim.

The case came to light following the intervention of district Childline and Vadakkannchery was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the police.