Poovar murder: Akhil surrenders

The absconding brothers who were accused of murdering a Poovar native landed in the police net on Saturday.

The prime accused Akhil was apprehended from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport where he landed from New Delhi, a few hours after his brother and second accused Rahul was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police from a hideout in Malayinkeezhu.

Rahul’s detention proved to be a turning point in the case that prompted Akhil to surrender, the police claim. After his arrest, Akhil was taken to the office of the Neyyattinkara DySP. The duo is likely to be taken to the crime scene on Sunday. Earlier, Rahul purportedly confessed to assisting his brother in the murder.

Car used

The duo had allegedly picked Rakhimol from the Neyyattinkara KSRTC bus station and had taken her to their house in Amboori on June 21, where she was purportedly strangulated using a rope.

Following his arrest, Rahul was taken to Tripparappu where he had left the car used for the crime after the murder. The car belonged to Akhil’s friend Ratheesh.

Meanwhile, Rakhimol’s family has alleged that the murder was orchestrated in connivance with Akhil’s father and other family members. The family was aware of Akhil’s relationship with Rakhimol, they claimed.