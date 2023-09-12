ADVERTISEMENT

Poovachal murder accused taken for evidence collection

September 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police took Priyaranjan, who has been arrested for murdering a 15-year-old boy near Poovachal, for evidence collection to the location of crime on Tuesday.

The accused, who was apprehended from Kuzhithurai a day ago, was taken to Pulinkode where his car ran over the deceased, Adisekhar, on August 30.

During the exercise, he pleaded innocence and claimed that he had not intended to murder the boy. However, he fatally knocked him down when he accidentally slammed on the accelerator and the car went ahead on the child’s path. Priyaranjan, who has been remanded, is likely to be taken into police custody for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with the alleged murder. Commission acting-chairman and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) to submit a report within 15 days. The case will be considered during the commission’s sitting on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US