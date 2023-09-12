HamberMenu
Poovachal murder accused taken for evidence collection

September 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police took Priyaranjan, who has been arrested for murdering a 15-year-old boy near Poovachal, for evidence collection to the location of crime on Tuesday.

The accused, who was apprehended from Kuzhithurai a day ago, was taken to Pulinkode where his car ran over the deceased, Adisekhar, on August 30.

During the exercise, he pleaded innocence and claimed that he had not intended to murder the boy. However, he fatally knocked him down when he accidentally slammed on the accelerator and the car went ahead on the child’s path. Priyaranjan, who has been remanded, is likely to be taken into police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with the alleged murder. Commission acting-chairman and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) to submit a report within 15 days. The case will be considered during the commission’s sitting on October 4.

