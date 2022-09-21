Poornakumbha mela held at Santhigiri Ashram

The procession taken out as part of the Poornakumbhamela celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The procession taken out as part of the Poornakumbhamela celebrations at Santhigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special pujas and other functions marked the Poornakumbh Mela celebrated at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Tuesday. A special floral offering led by the Sanyasi Sangha and others took place at Parnasala, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony, Gurupadavandanam and prasad distribution.

Santhigiri Ashram President Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi and General Secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi led the various ceremonies. The Kumbhamela procession was held in the evening with devotees chanting mantras.

Cultural programmes were also staged as part of the celebrations.