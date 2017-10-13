Poorna Express to be delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Train 11097 Pune Junction-Ernakulam Junction Poorna Express will be delayed by 90 minutes en route on October 16, 23 and 30 and by 45 minutes en route on November 6, 13, 20 and 27. According to Railways, the delay is in view of the track maintenance work in the Kozhikode-Shoranur section.
EOM/ARK
