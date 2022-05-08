Pooram to be made women-friendly 

May 08, 2022 20:50 IST

Security for women to watch festivities; helpline for women - 1515

The district administration has made special safety arrangements for women and children to watch Thrissur Pooram.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the women police bullet patrol team and Kudumbashree SheTaxis here on Sunday.

An area, near the police control room, has been earmarked for women and children.

Four pink police patrol teams have been deployed at Thekkinkadu Maidan and Swaraj Round. Service of the police will be available at a special helpline number 1515. In addition to it, the service will be available at 112 too. Seven SheTaxis and 50 women civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the city for the transportation of women.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city for the Pooram celebrations. Portable toilets have been set up near Nehru Park, district hospital and the police control room for women.